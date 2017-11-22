Real-time crypto news
Bitcoin BTC 15224.50 14.55
Bitcoin Cash BCH 3381.06 27.56
Ethereum ETH 745.85 13.85
Litecoin LTC 302.12 21.05
Ripple XRP 1.18 12.52
IOTA MIOTA 3.94 20.55
Dash DASH 1316.59 11.67
Monero XMR 405.21 24.70
Bitcoin Gold BTG 342.23 12.56
NEM XEM 0.98 17.44
EOS EOS 9.07 17.30
Cardano ADA 0.43 13.32
NEO NEO 64.88 21.08
Ethereum Classic ETC 34.02 13.30
Stellar XLM 0.24 14.24
BitConnect BCC 302.96 8.85
Populous PPT 39.44 21.82
Waves WAVES 15.28 25.72
Qtum QTUM 57.36 22.66
Zcash ZEC 623.39 28.34
How to Get Your Money Out of Bitcoin After rising from under $1,000 to almost $20,000 in the past year, Bitcoin crashed spectacularly this morning, dropping to as low as $11,000 per Bitcoin before rebounding to a little over $13,000. The news has plenty of cryptocurrency investors spooked. It even knocked popular di...

Did Bitcoin Futures Crash the Price? Panic was in the air yesterday when Europe, and then America, suddenly woke up to a sea of red with the three big ones down as much as 50%. Bitcoin...

Bitcoin Price Watch; Live Trade! Here's what we're looking at in the bitcoin price this evening and where we intend to jump in and out of the markets on any volatility.

Inside the Blockchain Revolution – The Money Trade Coin This is a paid-for submitted press release. CCN does not endorse, nor is responsible for any material included below and isn’t responsible for any damages or losses connected with any products or services mentioned in the press release. CCN urges readers to conduct their own r...

RCN and Decentraland Join Forces Decentraland, RCN’s new partner is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications.

The Satoshi Revolution – Chapter 3: Wall Streeting Bitcoin (Part 5) Bitcoin was supposed to demonstrate the power of a true free market. Instead it's full of scams, rent-seekers, theft, useless for real purchases.... Mission accomplished. -- Adam Chalmers Blaming the free market is a tried-and-true excuse for government wedging itself into situa...

